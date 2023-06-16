New Criterion September Releases Feature ‘Moonage Daydream’ and ‘La Bamba’

Criterion has recently announced a fantastic lineup of additions to its collection for the month of September. These additions include a highly acclaimed documentary, international cinema, and a timeless classic. One of the highlights is Moonage Daydream, a sensational documentary about the life and art of David Bowie. This masterpiece delves into who Bowie was as a person and sheds light on the struggles he faced while creating his groundbreaking music. With unseen footage, new interviews, and clips from his iconic live performances, Moonage Daydream offers a comprehensive look at the incredible individual behind the music.

Another exciting addition is La Bamba, Luis Valdez’s renowned biopic about the Mexican American musical trailblazer, Ritchie Valens. This extraordinary film captures Valens’ dedication and passion for music as he navigates his way through the challenges and triumphs of his career. It serves as a testament to Valens’ influence and enduring legacy in the world of music.

Joining these remarkable films is the beloved fantasy comedy, The Princess Bride. Directed by Rob Reiner, this film has long been cherished by audiences for its enchanting story of love and adventure. With a mix of romance, humor, and thrilling sword fights, The Princess Bride is a timeless classic that continues to captivate audiences of all ages.

Rounding out the lineup is Walkabout, a captivating story set in the Australian outback. This film follows two children as they find themselves stranded and forced to rely on their own instincts to survive. With stunning landscapes and a compelling narrative, Walkabout offers a unique and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

These four captivating releases will be available throughout September and can be preordered on The Criterion Collection website. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add these exceptional films to your collection.





