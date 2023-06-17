New Animated Series “Lone Wolf” Announced; Early Stages of Production Underway

Posted in: Cartoon Network, Preview, TV | Tagged: Beast Boy, beast boy: lone wolf, cartoon network, preview, teen titans go

‘Beast Boy: Lone Wolf’, an animated series, has recently entered production, as announced at the Annecy International Animation Festival.

During the Annecy International Animation Festival, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe President, Sam Register, along with studio representatives Sammy Perlmutter, Audrey Diehl, and Peter Giraldi, revealed exciting updates on their upcoming animated projects. One of the surprises was the announcement of the production start of ‘Beast Boy: Lone Wolf’ series. This series will be the first DC title to be produced in the U.K. at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, focusing on the thrilling adventures of Beast Boy from ‘Teen Titans GO!’. The 10 shorts will be directed by Rhys Byfield, known for ‘Elliott From Earth’, and will be televised on Cartoon Network MENA.









It’s The Walking Dead/Teen Titans GO! Mash-Up You Need in Your Life!

If we take the concepts of a “multiverse,” alternate realities, and “other dimensions” to their most extraordinary extremes, we can imagine a world where the zombie apocalypse has devastated society. Fortunately, Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Michonne (Danai Gurira) have King Cyborg (Khary Payton) to lead the Kingdom towards a brighter future. Meanwhile, in this scenario, Ezekiel (also Khary Payton) and the rest of the Teen Titans are attempting to settle on who will buy pizza with an intense game of “rock/paper/scissors,” while the musical talents of B.E.R. serenade the night.









And then we woke up…

Until we can invent an affordable method of interdimensional travel, we can only imagine what wonders could exist in such a reality. However, we have been given a glimpse into what we could expect, and it is truly exciting. Plus, there’s a special “guest appearance” at the end that adds to the anticipation.

We wholeheartedly approve… and now we’re craving a burger!

