New ‘And Just Like That’ Images Reveal Carrie’s Affection for the Fashionable Lifestyle

Fans are eagerly anticipating the second season of And Just Like That…, after a thrilling first season that left many longing for Carrie’s happiness. The show promises to be fun, fresh, and fashionable, with many fans excited for Aidan’s return to Carrie’s life. Entertainment Weekly has unveiled new images from the upcoming season, with highlights including a fabulous red dress, a group enjoying each other’s company in a restaurant, Miranda and Che’s new life, Charlotte’s marital bliss, and a romantic moment between Carrie and Aidan. Showrunner Michael Patrick King promises that the theme of the new season is “Life is short, so live” and that it will feature more of the city than ever before, with even more characters exploring different versions of the same question: how do you fulfill yourself? King is bringing Aidan back and intends to give fans what they’re expecting while finding ways for the characters to grow and evolve. There is no release date yet, but fans can check out the new images from Entertainment Weekly.





Reference