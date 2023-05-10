New 4DX Poster Unveiled for “Rise of the Beasts”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is due to release worldwide on June 9, 2023, and in preparation, a new 4DX poster has been unveiled featuring the film’s new Maximal characters standing ready to battle the Terrorcons. The 4DX experience will immerse audiences with the addition of motion, wind, and special effects, bringing all the action to life, allowing audiences to “feel every explosion, transformation, and battle as if you’re right there in the middle of all the action.”

The new poster showcases Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals voiced by Ron Perlman, Cheetor, a cheetah Transformer played by Tongayi Chirisa, and Rhinox, the rhino played by David Sobolov, all making their debut in the film and playing major roles. Anthony Ramos stars as human lead Noah Diaz, who teams up with Transformer Mirage (Pete Davidson). Ramos is joined by Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe as part of the live-action cast. Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, Michelle Yeoh, Cristo Fernández, John DiMaggio, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez provide additional voice talent to the film.

Steven Caple Jr. directs the film from a screenplay by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber. The film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.