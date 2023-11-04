Netflix’s Latest Aggressively Average Actioner Parachutes Onto the Top 10

There’s no shame in admitting being wrong, so we’ve got no choice but to hold our hands up after outlining hopes and dreams that Wingwomen would avoid the pitfalls to have blighted so many original Netflix action movies.

In fairness, that was based entirely on the fact it was a high-octane thriller that didn’t hail from Hollywood, and history has shown countless times over that emanating from outside Tinseltown often yields the streaming service’s best fast-paced shoot ’em ups.

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, respective – and identical – Rotten Tomatoes approval ratings of 50 percent from critics and audiences underline that star and director Melanie Laurent’s latest is about the living definition of aggressively average. It’s an exclusive actioner at the end of the day, though, so it’s still soared straight towards the top of the global charts.

Per FlixPatrol, Wingwomen has debuted on the Top 10 in 82 countries around the world since premiering, placing it third on the worldwide watch-list for feature films. Ironically, that put it just one nation shy of sultry thriller Locked In, which in turn sneaked ahead of it on the rankings by a solitary place.

Two longtime best friends recruiting a third member for their all-female heist crew to pull off the standard “one last job” sounds remarkably uninspired on paper, and based on how tepid the reactions have been, that’s turned out to be the case when it comes to execution, too. Consistency has never been Netflix’s strong suit in the action arena, so the banality of Wingwomen isn’t even that much of a shock.