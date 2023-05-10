Netflix Top 10 Chart Dominated by ‘A Bridgerton Story’

Netflix’s latest top 10 chart witnessed a royal takeover as the newly released Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story demanded all the views in its debut week. The swoon-worthy romance between young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and young King George (Corey Mylchreest) was the streamer’s most watched English title for the week of May 1-May 7, which is no surprise given the past success of flagship series Bridgerton.





First premiering on May 4, Queen Charlotte is a prequel series that delves into the origins of Golda Rosheuval‘s fan-favorite Bridgerton character. The prequel chronicles her early romance with King George, and the young queen’s rise to power into the woman viewers know her as in Bridgerton. In just its first week, Queen Charlotte garnered 148.28 million hours viewed, with more than 22 million views (hours viewed divided by total runtime). Additionally, the series boasts a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, and hit the Top 10 in 91 countries.

Following Queen Charlotte, returning Netflix favorites Sweet Tooth and Firefly Lane snagged the second and third spots for their second seasons, with their first seasons returning to the list in the sixth and seventh places. The freshly renewed Sweet Tooth earned 60.47 million hours viewed for Season 2, with Season 1 gaining 25.18 million hours. Political dramas The Diplomat (31.15 million hours viewed) and The Night Agent (26.88 million hours viewed) came in at the fourth and fifth positions. Dark comedy Beef (14.79 million hours viewed) and The Smurfs Season 1 round out the English TV list.