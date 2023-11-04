Netflix Isn’t Interested in the SnyderVerse, but It Will Build One of Its Own

Having never been one to do things by half, Zack Snyder has continued his insatiable appetite for world-building since pitching up at Netflix under an exclusive development deal, with Rebel Moon set to mark his latest sprawling mythology.

Those plans to expand the Army of the Dead universe through more spin-offs, sequels, and that animated series that still exists out there somewhere appear to have hit the skids, while many tears were shed when the streaming service unveiled 12 incoming DC Comics adaptations set to hit the library next month, none of which were his four-hour version of Justice League.

When one SnyderVerse falls, though, another rises. In an interview with Total Film, the filmmaker outlined yet more ambitious plans to craft an entire multimedia empire from Rebel Moon.

Image via Netflix

“I’m the gatekeeper for what’s possible. I’m the only one who knows where the whole story is going, and I do have it mapped all the way. We’re doing a narrative podcast, and an animated comic book, and an animated series. They all take place before the events of the movie. So you can start to understand the vastness of the mythology that we’ve been working on.”

Co-writer Kurt Johnstad went one step further to reveal that there’s almost a millennium of lore crafted already, which sounds like overkill, at least on the surface.

“The world is very, very detailed and fleshed out. There’s hundreds and hundreds of pages of documents of methodology and mythology and lore. The timeline goes back 800 years, from our movies.”

His DC days may be over, but to paraphrase Shakespeare; a SnyderVerse by any other name may smell just as sweet.