Neil Gaiman on Pratchett/Season 3 Plans; “Fanfic” Slight

Neil Gaiman shares how much he & Sir Terry Pratchett fleshed out what could be Good Omens 3 and responds to an attempted “fanfic” slight.

Without diving into spoilers (still feels weird), it’s safe to say that fans of Prime Video’s continuation of Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett‘s Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (otherwise known as Good Omens 2) have some very serious reasons to want to know what happens next. And that means asking that question. So… what’s the deal with Good Omens 3? Well, if you’ve been following Gaiman (or our coverage), then you know that he has plans to wrap up the story with a third go-around – one that would be based on conversations that he and the late Pratchett about where they would take things with Crowley (David Tennant) & Aziraphale (Michael Sheen). Recently, on the social media Bluesky, Gaiman addressed two topics related to the potential final season. Unfortunately, it also proves to be an example of how to approach – and definitely not approach – a topic. In the first, Gaiman shares that he and Pratchett didn’t outline the sequel (Season 3) but that “We knew how it began and we knew how it finished, and we knew some of the things that happened in the middle.” Great question with a very informative response. And then the social media pendulum swung to the other side…

Not so much asking a question as making an assigning comment that you could tell they probably felt really proud of at the time, another individual posted a piece of “brilliance” about the third season being nothing more than “fanfic” without Pratchett alive to write it. Now, before you ask? Three things. First, spell Pratchett’s name correctly. Second, yeah… Gaiman was the co-creator, so if anyone was going to continue the story… And third, well… we’ll leave it to Gaiman to ask the fundamental question that needs to be asked: “Perhaps you don’t understand what fan fiction is…?”

Neil Gaiman: Good Omens 3 Would Bring “Satisfying End”

During an interview with The Telegraph from earlier in the year, Gaiman explained that it wasn’t clear at that point whether or not he would write the third season – but that he did know that it would cover a “story that Terry [Pratchett] and I plotted in a hotel room in Seattle, very late at night on Hallowe’en 1989.” But over the summer, it sounded like Gaiman would be writing it – at least, he would be if the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes weren’t still underway. “It won’t be confirmed unless enough people watch Season 2 to make Amazon happy. And it’s strike season, which makes everything harder,” Gaiman wrote in the post before a mini update on where things stand – and how things could start moving forward if only the AMPTP would reach fair & respectful deals with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. “But obviously, Season 3 is all planned and plotted and, if I get to make it, will take the story and the people in it we care about to a satisfying end. If I wasn’t on strike, I’d be writing it currently. Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate, and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry and I plotted long ago.”

“Oh, Neil Gaiman knows exactly where he wants to take it. If you’re working with people like Gaiman, I wouldn’t try to tamper with that creative void,” Tennant shared when asked about a third season during an interview with Variety. “Were he to ask my opinion, that would be a different thing, but I can’t imagine he would. He’s known these characters longer than me, and what’s interesting is what he does with them. That’s the bit that I’m desperate to know. I do know where Crowley might end up next, but it would be very wrong if I told you.”

