Neanderthal Burial With Flowers Likely The Result Of Animal Activity, New Study Finds

When in the 1957 a group of Neanderthal skeletons was excavated in Shanidar Cave in Iraq, scientists discovered clumps of pollen in the grave fill of one skeleton. French archaeologists Ralph Solecki and botanist Josette Leroi-Gourhan published a revolutionary book based on this discovery. Some pollen grains were identified as coming from plants with medical properties. Maybe, so the authors, the flowers were put on the body in a vain attempt to save the life of a sick individual, or they were a last gift for a dying loved one.

At the time Neanderthals were thought to be a primitive and brute species, so the supposed sign of empathy hugely altered the way people thought about our near relatives.

Later, the findings were widely questioned, but a period of political unrest in Iraq and later war prevented further research for over 50 years.

Now a study published by a team of British archeologists and biologists seems to put the explanation of Neanderthals using flowers as grave goods to rest, arguing that the pollen accumulation found in the cave is likely the result of animal activity.

The study reexamined the pollen preserved in the sediments. Pollen grain size, shape and surface texture differ from one plant species to another. The authors show that the pollen grains from the burial site come from a wide variety of flowers, that would not have been blooming and producing pollen at the same time. This suggests they were not all gathered at a specific point in time, like for a burial, but collected over a long period.

Pollen grains from a variety of plants magnified 250-times. getty

The observed pollen assemblage is more likely explained by cave-dwelling animals. Rodents hoard parts of plants and flowers in their middens and bees collect and store pollen in their nests. Wild bees still dig their nests in the sand layer covering the floor of Shanidar Cave. Fossil nests, dating to 60,000 years ago when the cave was visited by Neanderthals, are also present.

Fossil insect burrow excavated from sediments in Shanidar Cave. C.O. Hunt/Journal of Archaeological Science

Even if flowers were not part of a burial ceremony, the authors do not question the possibility that Neanderthals possessed a religious worldview. The individuals in Shanidar Cave were intentionally buried near a large stone column, suggesting they attributed some spiritual significance to this site.

Neanderthals seem to have used bone and stone artifacts as personal ornaments, created cave art and maybe even the first music instrument over 60,000 years ago.

The study “Shanidar et ses fleurs? Reflections on the palynology of the Neanderthal ‘Flower Burial’ hypothesis” was published in the Journal of Archaeological Science (2023).