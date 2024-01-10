Home Internet NBN Co really wants you to get faster internet – these providers have cut prices to help you switch

In case you missed it, changes were made to the wholesale pricing of NBN plans last month. Why should you care? Well, it’s essentially an effort to get more people on faster internet, and it means some of the fastest NBN plans are now cheaper than they used to be.

We’ve found out exactly which telcos have cut their prices, and so far, it’s a short list. The NBN providers which have passed on the wholesale saving to their customers are Aussie Broadband, iPrimus, More and Tangerine.

 

