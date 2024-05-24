Home Artificial Intelligence Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann is a big fan of generative AI: ‘With AI, your creativity sets the limits’

Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann is a big fan of generative AI: ‘With AI, your creativity sets the limits’

by

I’ll be blunt: I’m not entirely clear on what artificial intelligence as we understand it today really even is. I suspect it’s rather like the metaverse—that is, too loosely defined to really be meaningful as a term—although for a more nuanced take on that perspective you should probably take a look at hardware writer Nick Evanson’s evaluation of where things currently stand with the race for “artificial general intelligence.” 

Naughty Dog studio boss Neil Druckmann seems considerably more upbeat about it than I am, however, saying in a new Sony interview that the advent of generative AI is “opening the door for us to take on more adventurous projects and push the boundaries of storytelling in games.”

 

