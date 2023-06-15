Natasha Lyonne’s Decision to Join ‘But I’m a Cheerleader’: A Look into Her Choice

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In 1999, the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ film, But I’m a Cheerleader, hit theaters, challenging homophobia and redefining gay cinema. Natasha Lyonne, the lead actress in the film, recently discussed the cultural impact of the movie in an interview with co-star Melanie Lynskey for Variety.

The film was ahead of its time, featuring openly lesbian characters engaging in on-screen kissing, which was unprecedented at the time. The boldness of the movie’s statement still resonates today. But I’m a Cheerleader follows the story of Megan, a cheerleader who is sent to a gay conversion camp after her parents suspect she’s a lesbian. At the camp, she meets Graham, who helps her navigate her sexuality with more confidence.

Lynskey asked Lyonne if she hesitated to tell Megan’s story, considering the societal climate in 1999. Lyonne, who later starred as another openly lesbian character in Orange is the New Black, expressed no hesitation and emphasized her love for the movie’s subject matter and its intense and surreal plot.

Although But I’m a Cheerleader initially had a poor critical reception and failed at the box office, it has since become a cult classic. Lyonne’s portrayal of an openly lesbian character was well-received and paved the way for her subsequent roles in the LGBTQ+ community.

It’s refreshing to see that Lyonne has no regrets about playing such characters and has continued to champion LGBTQ+ representation in her career. Her fearlessness in taking on roles of this nature showcases the progress made in the film industry.

