NASA’s old supercomputers are causing mission delays — one has 18,000 CPUs but only 48 GPUs, highlighting dire need for update

NASA works with some of the world’s most advanced technologies and makes some of the most significant discoveries in human history. However, according to a special report conducted by the NASA Office of Inspector General and discovered by The Register, NASA’s supercomputing capabilities are insufficient for its tasks, which leads to mission delays. NASA’s supercomputers still rely primarily on CPUs, and one of its flagship supercomputers uses 18,000 CPUs and 48 GPUs.

NASA currently has five central high-end computing (HEC) assets located at the NASA Advanced Supercomputing (NAS) facility in Ames, California, and the NASA Center for Climate Simulation (NCCS) in Goddard, Maryland. The list includes Aitken (13.12 PFLOPS, designed to support the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable presence there), Electra (8.32 PFLOPS), Discover (8.1 PFLOPS, used for climate and weather modeling), Pleiades (7.09 PFLOPS, used for climate simulations, astrophysical studies, and aerospace modeling, and Endeavour (154.8 TFLOPS).

These machines almost exclusively use old CPU cores. For example, all NAS supercomputers use over 18,000 CPUs and only 48 GPUs, and NCSS uses even fewer GPUs.

(Image credit: NASA)

“HEC officials raised multiple concerns regarding this observation, stating that the inability to modernize NASA’s systems can be attributed to various factors such as supply chain concerns, modern computing language (coding) requirements, and the scarcity of qualified personnel needed to implement the new technologies,” the report says. “Ultimately, this inability to modernize its current HEC infrastructure will directly impact the Agency’s ability to meet its exploration, scientific, and research goals.”

 

