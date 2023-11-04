‘Napoleon’ Sneak Peek — Ridley Scott Takes Audiences onto the Battlefield

The Big Picture Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical epic, Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, promises to be an epic spectacle with action-packed battle sequences that will rival any we’ve seen before.

Scott reveals that the filming of these intense battle scenes is all about “geometry,” using multiple cameras and extensive preparation to capture the action. Even the crew behind the cameras are dressed in uniform to prevent them from accidentally being seen in the shots.

Alongside the breathtaking battles, the film will delve into Napoleon Bonaparte’s personal life and toxic love with his first wife, Joséphine. The talented cast includes Ben Miles, Youssef Kerkour, Rupert Everett, Tahar Rahim, and more. Ridley Scott’s expertise in bringing grand battle scenes to life ensures that the film will be a visual spectacle.





For those of us who always questioned the point of math beyond an educational setting, perhaps we should’ve paid more attention as Scott reveals that catching these pulse-pounding sequences is all about “geometry.” The filmmaker says that with the work of eight or 11 cameras, an entire battle scene can be filmed with plenty of preparation, so the actors know exactly where they’ll end up. While the featurette shows plenty of fun behind-the-scenes peeks at the folks behind the cameras, Scott says that he typically dresses them in uniform just in case one slips into a shot.

In Napoleon, Phoenix stars as the French Emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte, a man who rose to prominence during the French Revolution. Known for his expertise on the battlefield, the skilled General won conflict after conflict, making him a revered name around the world. Along with the impeccably shot battle scenes, the film will also focus on Bonaparte’s personal life, specifically the toxic love shared with his first wife, Joséphine (Kirby).





Who Else is in Napoleon?

Along with Kirby and Phoenix, the historical drama will also star the likes of Ben Miles (Andor), Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci), Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian), Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon), Paul Rhys (Chaplin), Ludivine Sagnier (Lupin), John Hollingworth (The Queen’s Gambit), Gavin Spokes (House of the Dragon), Phil Cornwell (Alan Partridge), Ian MacNeice (Rome), Edouard Philipponnat (House of Gucci), and Mark Bonnar (Catastrophe).

Known for bringing audiences some of the biggest battle scenes of the last few decades, Scott has been behind such features as Black Hawk Down, The Last Duel, Kingdom of Heaven, and Gladiator, the latter of which makes Napoleon a reunion for the director and his leading star. The last year has been filled with some terrific cinematography when it comes to war flicks including the high-flying Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors-led Devotion and the award circuit sweeper, All Quiet on the Western Front. Keeping up with these incredible films will be a challenge, but Scott is certainly up for the task.

Check out the exciting featurette below and catch Napoleon when it rides into theaters and IMAX on November 22.