Nanopores: Accelerating Disease Identification through Miniaturization

Jørgen Kjems and his research group at Aarhus University, in collaboration with Groningen University, have made an extraordinary breakthrough in the development of nano-sized pores. These tiny pores have the potential to advance disease detection by enabling earlier identification. Credit: ACS Nano (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.2c12733



In a groundbreaking collaboration between Aarhus University and Groningen University, Professor Jørgen Kjems and his research group have achieved a remarkable breakthrough in the field of nano-sized pores. These miniaturized pores hold great promise for improving disease detection by enabling earlier identification.





Their recent publication in the esteemed journal ACS Nano showcases their innovative method of detecting specific proteins in complex biological fluids, such as blood, without the need for chemical labeling. This research represents a major milestone in the advancement of nanopore technology and has the potential to revolutionize medical diagnostics.

Nanopores are tiny channels in materials that can function as sensors. Building upon this concept, the research team led by Jørgen Kjems and Giovanni Maglia from Groningen University has developed a specialized type of nanopore called ClyA, which is equipped with nanobodies—scanner molecules derived from antibodies.

These nanobodies exhibit remarkable accuracy in recognizing different proteins. In their study, the researchers attached nanobodies to ClyA using a DNA adapter, thereby creating a variety of nanopore sensors capable of detecting proteins of various sizes.

The team successfully engineered nanopores equipped with nanobodies specifically designed to detect the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and a protein marker for breast cancer called urokinase-type plasminogen activator (uPA).

By analyzing changes in electrical currents resulting from the presence of these proteins, the researchers can identify individual proteins and even determine their concentrations. Notably, these nanopores remain highly accurate and sensitive even when challenged with complex samples such as blood.

While nanopores themselves are imperceptible to the naked eye, the implications of this research are palpable. The integration of nanopores into portable devices capable of scanning liquids for specific molecules envisions a future where patients can rapidly and accurately detect diseases like cancer or infectious diseases through a simple blood test. This breakthrough has the potential to lead to earlier interventions, improved treatment outcomes, and overall advancements in healthcare.

Although further studies and validation are required before this technology can be widely implemented, the collaboration between Aarhus University and Groningen University brings us one step closer to this reality. This breakthrough exemplifies the power of scientific collaboration and innovation in transforming healthcare.

Xialin Zhang et al, Specific Detection of Proteins by a Nanobody-Functionalized Nanopore Sensor, ACS Nano (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.2c12733

Tiny nanopores can contribute to faster identification of diseases (2023, June 15)

retrieved 15 June 2023

