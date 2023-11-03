Nanoleaf’s Black Friday sale is live until Nov. 30

Toronto-based Nanoleaf has gone live with its month-wide Black Friday sale, with as much as 41 percent off on some products.

The deals are live now and end on November 30th.

Check out some of the deals below:

Shapes

Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit (7 Panels): $179.99 (save $70)

Shapes Hexagons Expansion Pack (3 Panels): $69.99 (save $30)

Shapes Triangles Smarter Kit (7 Panels): $179.99 (save $70)

Shapes Triangles Expansion Pack (3 Panels): $69.99 (save $30)

Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit (9 Panels): $99.99 (save $30)

Shapes Mini Triangles Expansion Pack (10 Panels): $99.99 (save $30)

Shapes Limited Edition Ultra Black Triangles Smarter Kit (9 Panels): $199.99 (save $80)

Shapes Limited Edition Ultra Black Triangles Expansion Pack (3 Panels): $69.99 (save $30)

Elements

Elements Hexagons Smarter Kit (7 Panels): $230 (save $70)

Elements Hexagons Expansion Pack (3 Panels): $79.99 (save $20)

Lines

Lines 60 Degrees Smarter Kit (9 Lines): $199.99 (save $50)

Lines 60 Degrees Smarter Kit (15 Lines): $249.99 (save $150)

Lines 60 Degrees Expansion Pack (3 Lines): $69.99 (save $30)

Lines 90 Degrees Smarter Kit (4 Lines): $99.99 (save $30)

Lines 90 Degrees Expansion Pack (3 Lines): $69.99 (save $30)

Bulbs and light strips

Matter A19 | E26 Smart Bulb (Each): $19.99 (save $5)

Matter A19 | E26 Smart Bulbs (3 Pack): $49.99 (save $20)

Matter Lightstrip 80-inch Smarter Kit (2 Metres): $49.99 (save $20)

Matter A19 | E26 Smart Bulb (Each): $19.99 (save $5)

Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip Kit (TVs & Monitors Up To 65-inch): $99.99 (save $30)

Matter Lightstrip 197-inch Smarter Kit (5m): $69.99 (save $50)

Bundles

The Cowboy Bundle (13 panels): $350.98 (save $148.99)

The Small Baby Gu Bundle (17 panels): $251.96 (save $128)

The Flexigon Bundle (16 panels): $350.96 (save $125)

The Big Boy Bundle (40 panels): $854.89 (save $494.99)

The Heartbeat Bundle (18 lines): $368.96 (save $240.98)

The Coaster Bundle (39 lines): $809 (save $439.99)

The Dune Bundle (10 panels): $278.98 (save $121)

The Cowboy Bundle (13 panels): $350.97 (save $149)

The Double Infinity Bundle (16 panels): $422.96 (save $177)

Find all of Nanoleaf’s Black Friday deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.