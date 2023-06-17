Mystery Surrounding the Death of Barry’s Mom in ‘The Flash’

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When it comes to the scarlet speedster story, The CW’s The Flash series is undoubtedly the superior adaptation compared to the film version. This fact was boldly highlighted by the recent film release.

When a film involves time travel, it’s expected for viewers to feel confused and seek explanations to make sense of it all. Ezra Miller’s portrayal of The Flash certainly evokes these lingering questions. However, what cannot be overlooked are the numerous plot points left unresolved, notably the mystery of Nora Allen’s killer.

The main motivation behind Barry’s decision to travel back in time was to prevent his mother’s murder and clear his father of any accusations. However, altering this event would have catastrophic effects on the fabric of time. So, Barry ultimately allows his mother to die, but alters the timeline enough to provide his father with a solid alibi in the present.

While this outcome is satisfactory for Henry Allen’s freedom and Barry’s budding romance with Iris West, it raises the question of what happens to Nora.

Barry couldn’t save his mother, but couldn’t he have taken a moment to travel back to her exact point of death and discover the identity of her killer? He had time for a heart-wrenching farewell with his mother and even rearranged tomato cans. So why not linger a bit longer to avenge her by uncovering the truth?

Now it falls upon us to solve this particular mystery:

Who is Barry’s mom’s killer in the DC cinematic universe?

Let’s clarify that Barry’s dad, Henry, is innocent and not responsible for Nora’s death. In The Flash series, Nora is seen bleeding to death after being stabbed in the chest by an unidentified attacker.

In the comics and the TV series starring Grant Gustin, Nora is killed by the supervillain Reverse Flash, also known as Eobard Thawne. The Flash #47 reveals Thawne’s motive for killing Nora—to subject Barry, his arch-nemesis, to the same pain he experienced by losing his mother. Thawne wanted to start their rivalry on an “equal footing” and prove his superiority. In the TV series, Thawne travels back in time to kill young Barry but ends up killing Nora when future Barry intervenes.

It remains uncertain how Nora’s past will be portrayed in the DC cinematic universe, especially if director James Gunn plans to integrate The Flash within his vision for the cursed cinematic universe. However, given The Flash’s lack of focus on Nora’s killer, it is possible that this mystery will parallel the animated film Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, where Thawne is not the killer, and Nora’s death remains unsolved.

The Flash is currently in theaters.

