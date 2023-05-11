Mysterious Universal Monster Movie Casts Dan Stevens as Co-Star Alongside Melissa Barrera

Radio Silence’s secret Universal Monster movie has cast Dan Stevens to star opposite Melissa Barrera, as revealed by Deadline. Though scarce on details about directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett‘s untitled monster movie, the project has been described as a reimagining of a classic Universal Monster, inspired by the critically-acclaimed The Invisible Man.









As part of the filmmaking collective Radio Silence, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillet gained cult status with their hit horror comedy, Ready or Not, starring Samara Weaving. They were also given creative control over the Scream franchise for 2022’s Scream, which was a box office success and ensured their return for this year’s record-breaking Scream VI. It’s safe to say that horror fans are eagerly anticipating Radio Silence’s next project, especially when they get to put their unique spin on beloved IPs like Universal Monsters.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

While details of Radio Silence’s Universal Monster movie are being kept under wraps, the project was referred to as Dracula’s Daughter at one point. The story is said to revolve around a kidnapper who abducts the daughter of cinema’s most famous bloodsucker. This curious concept is in line with Universal’s recent film, Renfield, starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula, a horror-comedy that approached the vampire mythos in a new way. After many modern Universal Monsters projects failed to connect with audiences, it seems like Universal has found the perfect formula by allowing talented filmmakers to shake things up.



