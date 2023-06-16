My Regretful Encounter with ‘The Flash’: These Unfortunate 7 CGI Moments

Photo via DC Entertainment

As the highly anticipated release of The Flash approached, the hype surrounding the film promised to exceed all expectations and impress audiences with its brilliance. While the story and characters of the film were well-executed, fans were left disappointed with the CGI, which is surprising given the advancements in computing technology. Despite the vast improvements in video graphics since the 70s, The Flash at times lacked the visual magic one would expect from a film with a budget of $220 million.

One of the most anticipated aspects of The Flash was the portrayal of Barry Allen’s superhuman speed. Fans were eager to see him run at incredible speeds and witness the lightning and sparks that accompanied his movements. However, the CGI in these scenes fell short and appeared cheaply made compared to other films that have successfully captured the essence of superhuman speed.

Another issue arose when certain characters needed to be brought back through CGI due to the unavailability of the original actors. Nicolas Cage’s appearance as Superman, for example, felt like a video game character with limited movement. The scene could have been improved with the use of green screens and more advanced techniques.

The quality of the CGI was particularly noticeable when Superman and Supergirl made appearances. The graphics used made them look like low-quality figures from early video games, which was disappointing given the technology available today.

When beloved actors from past Superman films appeared in The Flash, it should have been a moment of reverence. Instead, the CGI used to recreate these actors made them look like 2D figures from the past. This lack of attention to detail detracted from the overall experience.

Furthermore, bringing back George Reeves as Superman from the ’50s presented multiple challenges. The CGI used was unable to accurately resurrect his iconic character, from the black and white footage to the outdated suit. Additionally, the decision to release the film on the anniversary of Reeves’ death, a day tied to his struggles after playing Superman, seemed insensitive.

Despite the strong storyline, the visual effects often undermined the film’s impact. In one scene, Batman’s attempt to flee a dangerous situation was hindered by poor CGI that made it resemble a child playing a video game. The use of a live-action stunt could have made the scene more immersive for fans.

Critics have raised concerns about the CGI in The Flash, comparing it unfavorably to video games. These criticisms cannot be attributed solely to issues surrounding the lead actor and legal troubles, as the director himself has admitted to intentionally using poor CGI. This poor execution detracts from the film’s other flaws that deserve proper attention.

In conclusion, while The Flash had its strengths in storytelling and character development, it fell short in terms of CGI. With a large budget and advanced technology available, it is disappointing that the film failed to deliver visually stunning graphics. As audiences continue to demand more immersive and realistic visual effects, it is essential for filmmakers to prioritize the quality of CGI in order to fully captivate their viewers.





