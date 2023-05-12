My limit for a new smartphone is $250.

I won’t spend more than $250 on a phone. I know what you’re thinking: that doesn’t sound like a lot of money considering how expensive some phones are these days. (And by these days, I mean yesterday, and by expensive, I mean the Pixel Fold’s eye-watering $1,800 price tag.)
But yesterday, I also ordered a new Pixel 7A and, after two years of rebates on Google Fi, it will come out to a clean $250. That’s the same $250 I spent on the Pixel 6A last year, which I will hand over to my partner to replace the Pixel 4A 5G that I bought in 2020, which also cost me… you guessed it, $250.
It’s not that I have always lived by this rule. I bought my first iPhone in 2008, the iPhone 3G, whose 16GB variant cost me $299 on a two-year contract. Before the iPhone — from my Danger Hiptop (🥰), which had that $20 monthly service charge, to the Palm-powered Treo 650 (not that one), to my HTC Apache (an absolute unit) — I’ve been spending more than $250 on phones since smartphones were a thing. Even my first Android phone, the Pixel 3, was considerably more than that.
But with the A-series, I’ve discovered this simple and compelling truth: I simply don’t need to spend more than $250 to get a really capable smartphone and, I’d wager, neither do you.
Image: Google
The idea of carrying around many hundreds of dollars of mostly glass in my pocket has been the source
