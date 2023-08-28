MWII/Warzone 2.0 Season 5 Reloaded Offers a Lara Croft Skin Fans are Loving

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 Season 5 will be getting a “Reloaded” content infusion this week, which will include the usual array of new content (maps, weapons, ect) but what’s really grabbing fans attention is a new operator based on another favorite series. Activision is offering a new Lara Croft skin based on her classic teal-shirt era, and whoever designed it did a good job – to the point, some fans are hoping this is a hint of what we might get from the next Tomb Raider game that’s currently in the works. In addition to Lara, players can also look forward to the returning Mace and an operator based on rapper 21 Savage.

The three new operators will be available via limited-time bundles, available via the in-game store. While prices haven’t been announced, they’ll likely cost 2,400 CoD Points (or $20) each. Here are some more details on each:

Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Bundle (September 8) – In addition to the Lara Croft operator, the bundle includes three Weapon Blueprints: a version of the new melee weapon in the “Ice Axe,” the “Mythic Defender” SMG, and her signature “Mach-5” dual pistols based on the new sidearm coming with the Reloaded update. And yes, they are also used in her “Play for Sport” Finishing Move. The Bundle also comes with the “Tomb Buggy” Vehicle Skin for the Chop Top, a Loading Screen, a Sticker, and an Emblem.

Tracer Pack: 21 Savage Bundle (August 30) – In addition to his Operator and Finishing Move — called "Stabbed . . . a Lot" — the Tracer Pack: 21 Savage Bundle notably includes two Weapon Blueprints named after two songs featured in sold-out concert setlists throughout his career: the "Savage Mode" Assault Rifle and the "Red Opps" SMG. And when it comes to some "Knife Talk," just know the "Slaughter King" Melee tool is 21's Secondary Weapon of choice. This Bundle also has the "Skrrt Skrrt" UTV Vehicle Skin, a Charm, a Sticker, and, of course, a "Mr. Right Now" Loading Screen.

Tracer Pack: Mace Operator Bundle (September) – Includes the legend himself, his own devastating Finishing Move, an additional Operator Slot for DMZ, and a Battle Rage Self-Revive whenever he's an Active Operator. Among other items in this Bundle are two Weapon Blueprints that align with his Overkill agenda: the "Shrapnel" Assault Rifle and the "Fragmentation" automatic Shotgun.

Here’s a quick overview of some of the other stuff included in Season 4 Reloaded:

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Content

Fort Resurgence. Al Bagra Fortress in southern Al Mazrah is ready for Resurgence – expect it as part of an unprecedented Call of Duty: Warzone offering of active maps.

Armored Royale. It’s back with MRAPs – rally the squad and keep that truck alive to redeploy en route to ultimate victory.

DMZ is Reloaded. Additional Shadow Company missions, and upgrade tasks. . . Because the stakes in DMZ have never been higher.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Content

New Map – DRC Zone 1. This Building 21 annex is ready for frenetic combat, especially in objective modes.

CoD Modern Warfare and Warzone 2.0 Content

Three New Weapons. A new pistol (9mm Daemon), an SMG (Lachmann Shroud), and a melee weapon (Pickaxe) all combine to make a formidable midseason assortment for close-range combat fans.

Three Additional Free Content Drops: Earn new Weapon Camos, as well as impressive themed wraps for your favorite Vehicle.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Season 5 Reloaded kicks off on August 30, with some of the content releasing later in September.