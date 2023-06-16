Must-Watch Anime Sequels Coming in Summer 2023

The summer anime season of 2023 is just around the corner, kicking off in July with a plethora of highly anticipated sequels. To fully immerse yourself in the upcoming season, it’s essential to catch up on the prequel seasons. We’ve sifted through the comprehensive list of upcoming anime releases to compile this indispensable guide, ensuring you’re up to date before the summer season arrives in July 2023. Let’s dive into the exciting world of sequel seasons set to release in the coming month.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2:

One of the most eagerly awaited releases of the upcoming anime season is the second season of this immensely popular Shounen series. The first season, which aired from October 2020 to March 2021, garnered significant acclaim, even spawning a film in December 2021. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is scheduled to grace our screens from July 6.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2:

Divided into two parts, the first season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation aired its 23 episodes in 2021. The Isekai fantasy show has amassed a dedicated following, thanks to its captivating setting. The second season is set to premiere on July 3, promising more enthralling adventures.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation:

Celebrated as an iconic Shounen title, Bleach originally aired from October 2004 to March 2012, comprising a total of 366 episodes. Now, fans can rejoice as the anime returns to adapt the final manga arc, Thousand-Year Blood War. Brace yourselves for the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation, starting from July 8.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R:

While not on par with the aforementioned entries, Masamune-kun’s Revenge is a romcom that aired in winter 2017. The show centers around revenge, though it didn’t receive universal acclaim, it managed to garner considerable popularity during its original run. What sets it apart is its unexpected comeback after five years, as Masamune-kun’s Revenge R is scheduled to premiere on July 3.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3:

This divisive anime has spurred contrasting views within the community. Some dismiss it as unworthy of attention, while others indulge in its guilty pleasure appeal. The story follows a heartbroken guy who enters a transactional relationship by renting a girlfriend, only to find genuine emotions emerging between them. Brace yourselves for the third season, coming to your screens from July 7.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces:

While not a direct sequel, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces adapts manga chapters that were not covered in the 2021 anime. To fully experience this delightful side story, watching the original Horimiya anime becomes essential. Fans can look forward to adorable new moments between Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura, with Horimiya: The Missing Pieces premiering on July 1.

Bungo Stray Dogs 5:

Entering its fifth season, Bungo Stray Dogs first graced our screens in 2016. This action-packed anime delves into supernatural themes as a young orphan, Atsushi Nakajima, joins the Armed Detective Agency to solve enigmatic cases and confront criminals. With a substantial amount of source material, it’s no surprise that the series boasts multiple seasons. Get ready for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 6, commencing on July 12.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Sequel:

The 2013 anime, The Devil is a Part-Timer!, follows Demon Lord Satan as he adapts to life on Earth after being transported by mankind’s champion. While the sequel that arrived in the summer of 2022 didn’t live up to expectations, fans can anticipate the arrival of Season 2 Sequel in July for another dose of devilish fun, starting on July 13.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2:

Having aired its first season in 2021, The Duke of Death and His Maid narrates the story of Bocchan, a duke cursed with deadly touch, and his beautiful maid, Alice. As they spend time together, Bocchan’s feelings for Alice blossom, but his cursed power restricts their relationship. Despite the tragic premise, this series offers a heartwarming romcom experience, and fans will be delighted to know that a second season is on the way.

Get ready for an anime-filled summer as these highly anticipated sequels grace our screens, bringing new adventures, romance, and excitement. Don’t miss out on the captivating stories and vibrant worlds that await you in the summer anime season of 2023.





Reference