Museum Professor Honored with Naming of Newly Discovered Armored Dinosaur

Two Vectipelta barretti. Credit: Stuart Pond



A new armored dinosaur, referred to as an ankylosaur, has been identified and named after Prof Paul Barrett of the Natural History Museum.

Vectipelta barretti was discovered in the Wessex formation on the Isle of Wight and marks the first description of an armored dinosaur from the dinosaur Isle in 142 years.

Lead author Stuart Pond emphasized the significance of this discovery, stating, “This specimen is significant as it provides insights into ankylosaur diversity within the Wessex formation and Early Cretaceous England.

“For the past 142 years, all ankylosaur remains from the Isle of Wight have been attributed to Polacanthus foxii, a well-known dinosaur from the island. Now, all of these findings need to be revisited because of the description of this new species.”

The new species differs from Polacanthus foxii, which was previously the only known ankylosaur from the Isle of Wight, in several key characteristics. The fossilized remains show differences in the neck and back vertebrae, a distinct pelvic structure, and more blade-like spiked armor.

The researchers conducted phylogenetic analysis to determine the relationships between different ankylosaurs and found that they are not closely related. In fact, Vectipelta was found to be most closely related to some Chinese ankylosaurs, suggesting that dinosaurs freely migrated from Asia to Europe in the Early Cretaceous.

Vectipelta barretti would have lived during the Early Cretaceous, a time period with rare fossil remains worldwide. This has led some to propose a mass extinction event at the end of the Jurassic, making the understanding of dinosaur diversity at this time crucial for understanding if such an event occurred and how life recovered. The Wessex Formation and the Isle of Wight are highly important areas for answering these questions, as rocks from this time are mostly absent in North America.











Vectipelta barretti reconstruction. Credit: Stuart Pond

During the time the Isle of Wight existed, it had a climate similar to that of the Mediterranean and was a floodplain with a large meandering river system. Floods would have brought together organic material such as plants, logs, and even dinosaur bodies, which would have been isolated in ponds on the floodplain as the waters receded. As these ponds dried out and were buried in clay soil, the organic material was preserved as fossils.

The new dinosaur was named after Prof Paul Barrett of the Natural History Museum, who has been a mentor and supervisor to many of the authors on this study. As a world-leading authority on dinosaurs and a significant figure in vertebrate paleontology, it was a way for the researchers to honor his support and mentorship.

Prof Paul Barrett has made significant contributions to the field, publishing 220 scientific papers and mentoring numerous paleontologists during his 20-year tenure at the Natural History Museum, London.

Regarding the naming, Prof Barrett expressed his delight, saying, “I’m flattered and absolutely delighted to have been recognized in this way, especially considering that the first paper I ever wrote was also on an armored dinosaur in the NHM collections. I’m confident that any physical resemblance is purely coincidental.”

The research team is hopeful that more species will be discovered in the area in the future. Dr. Maidment concluded, “We have new iguanodontians that we are preparing and studying. I believe we have at least two new taxa in the collections. As for ankylosaurs, they are relatively rare, so we need to stay vigilant in our search.”

The new dinosaur is part of the internationally significant collection held at Dinosaur Isle Museum, operated by the Isle of Wight Council. Parts of the dinosaur will be on display at the museum during the school holidays. The cleaning of the bones from their surrounding matrix by museum staff and volunteers has made this research possible.

The paper, “Vectipelta barretti, a new ankylosaurian dinosaur from the Lower Cretaceous Wessex Formation of the Isle of Wight,” has been published in the Journal of Systematic Paleontology.

