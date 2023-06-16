Mummy Discovered on Hilltop in Peru’s Capital Surrounded by Coca Leaves, Archaeologists Reveal

An archaeologist uncovers a pre-Hispanic mummy near a training field for a Peruvian professional soccer team in Lima, Peru. The mummy was found surrounded by coca leaves, revealing insights into ancient burial rituals.



Archaeologists have made a fascinating discovery in Peru’s capital – a pre-Hispanic mummy discovered on top of a hill. The mummy was found next to a training field used by a professional soccer club and was surrounded by coca leaves. The skeleton, with its hair still intact, was lying face up with its lower extremities bound by a rope made from vegetable vines. Stones marked the burial site, which was located one meter below the surface.

Miguel Aguilar, a professor of archaeology at Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, explained that the burial was part of a ritual that involved the use of coca leaves and seashells. The mummy was found on top of a destroyed U-shaped clay temple, a common feature of pre-Hispanic constructions. However, the age of the mummy has not been determined through radiocarbon dating.

Interestingly, old fly eggs were found near the male skeleton, suggesting that the body may have been exposed for several days before being buried. The discovery was made in Rímac, a district adjacent to the oldest part of Lima. Aguilar, who is also in charge of the Historical and Cultural Center of the Municipality of Rímac, noted that the rope binding the mummy’s lower extremities is a recurring pattern seen in ceremonial practices. Another mummy, found in a different area of Lima, was also tied with vegetable ropes.

An archaeologist uncovers a pre-Hispanic mummy near a training field for a Peruvian professional soccer team in the El Rimac neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Martin Mejia



Archaeologists stand near a pre-Hispanic mummy, right of the tent, that was discovered next to a training field for a Peruvian professional soccer team in the El Rimac neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Martin Mejia



An archaeologist walks amid the remains of a pre-Hispanic mummy that was discovered next to a training field for a Peruvian professional soccer team in the El Rimac neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Martin Mejia



A team of excavators spent several months clearing the hill of approximately eight tons of garbage before making this remarkable discovery. The hill, which contains remnants of ancient mud walls, was known as a “huaca” – a sacred place or oracle, as referred to in Quechua language. Lima is home to over 400 huacas, according to the Ministry of Culture.

Interestingly, mummies and other pre-Hispanic remains have been found in unexpected locations throughout the city. Workers laying gas lines and water mains have stumbled upon mummies, including those of children, inside large clay vessels. There have even been instances of residents making accidental discoveries, such as the case of Hipólito Tica, who kept three pre-Hispanic mummies hidden in his backyard for 25 years before notifying archaeologists.

