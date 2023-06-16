Moving Out 2 set to release August 15th by Team17

Pivot!

Prepare yourself, as Team17, SMG Studio, and Devm Games have just announced the highly anticipated release of Moving Out 2. This sequel to the popular furniture moving simulator will be hitting the shelves on August 15. So, get ready to flex those moving muscles once again!

In Moving Out 2, players will join the Furniture Arrangement Relocation Technicians (FARTs) on their cosmic adventures. While you’ll still be tasked with moving heavy couches around, you’ll also find yourself in new and abstract stages where you’ll be loading up mouth-watering confections. Talk about a sweet twist!

Watch the announcement trailer here.

Moving Out 2 builds upon its predecessor with new levels and additional characters for players to control. However, it’s important to note that the original Moving Out was more than just a refrigerator and color TV moving simulator. It featured challenging conditions and obstacles, and the sequel promises to offer the same level of excitement.

As a fan of the original game, I personally enjoy playing Moving Out with my parents and husband. It’s a fantastic couch co-op experience that’s slightly less stressful than Overcooked, meaning there’s a lower chance of family disputes escalating into acts of violence. I’m eagerly awaiting the opportunity to push my loved ones to their limits once again!

Moving Out 2 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC starting August 15, 2023.