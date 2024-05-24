More info about Apple’s foldable hybrid device emerges

24 May 2024

A new report from the reputable Ming-Chi Kuo Apple analyst reveals a bit more about Apple’s future hybrid foldable device. He believes the company will be able to release not one, but possibly two foldable devices in the first half of 2026.

That’s mostly in line with a recent rumor claiming the foldable tablet-like device will make its debut in late 2025 or early 2026. There are currently two form factors in the works – 20.25″ and 18.8″ and when folded, they shrink to 14-15″ and 13-14″, respectively.

Supply chain findings suggest LG will be the sole supplier of these foldable panels and will likely be crease-less, driving the cost up. The panel will be combined with a high-cost hinge as well and preliminary estimates point to $600-650 for the panel alone and $200-250 for the hinge. Amphenol will be Apple’s hinge supplier.

Both foldables will be powered by an in-house M5 series chip.

Ming-Chi Kuo gives a vague estimate of the overall cost too. If initial estimates are accurate, the company’s first foldable will launch at a price that’s similar to the current Vision Pro, which now starts at $3,499. Still, shipments will likely be higher than the Vision Pro’s, somewhere around the 1 million mark.

