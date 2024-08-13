More Images Of Pico 4S Leak Ahead Of Teased Launch Event

Multiple official-looking renders join the plethora of Pico 4S leaks we’ve seen over the past year.

The images, showing the headset and an official carrying case accessory from multiple angles, originate from reliable tech leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (alias OnLeaks), and were published by Android Headlines.

They show a headset with an almost identical design to the existing Pico 4, except that it has two passthrough cameras on the front instead of just one. This was already seen in an image leaked on Chinese social media, though.

These leaked images come just days after the ByteDance-owned company announced a product launch event for August 20, with social media posts strongly suggesting it being a new headset.

As far back as last September images appearing to show new ringless Pico controllers were shared on Chinese social media.

The Information reported in December that Pico 5 was canceled because Pico 4 sales “fell far short of ByteDance’s expectations”, and the company planned to release a refreshed version of Pico 4 instead.

In March the company trademarked “Pico 4S”, and icons of ringless “4S” controllers were found in the Pico Connect PC VR streaming software.

The first leak of actual specs emerged in June, through a Geekbench result that strongly indicates it will use the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset as Meta Quest 3 but paired with 12GB RAM, compared to 8GB for Quest 3.

A few weeks later, South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency (RRA) certified a new Pico headset. The filing revealed that the headset has 6GHz Wi-Fi support, meaning it features Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7.

We’ll continue to keep a close eye on Pico in the coming weeks for any further hints or leaks of what it plans to announce, and we’ll bring you full coverage of the company’s August 20 event.