Month-long Garmin Venu bug represents a worrying trend across fitness watches

What you need to know

  • Garmin Venu Sq 2 owners were unable to download apps or watch faces in April and May.
  • Garmin eventually patched the problem in its “backend” after over a month of forum complaints. 
  • Issues with fitness watches’ firmware and updates have been on the rise in recent years, across brands. 

Fitness watches get more post-launch updates than they used to. In theory, this is a good thing. In practice, brands like Garmin and Fitbit are struggling to keep up with their ambitious goals. 

Earlier this week, a reader alerted me to an “aggravating” issue with the Venu Sq 2, one of our favorite Garmin watches. For the past month, no one with the Sq 2 or Music edition could connect to Connect IQ. That meant no Spotify, Komoot, new watch faces, or any other third-party apps. Weeks after the issue arose, Garmin Support opened a ticket, then went radio silent, frustrating forum users who began threatening to return their Venus. 


 

