“Microsoft to Propose Making Bing the Default Search Engine on Firefox”

Google spends a considerable amount of money to ensure that its search engine is the default option on popular browsers like Apple’s Safari and Firefox. However, it appears that Microsoft wants to become the preferred search engine on Firefox.

According to a report from The Information (via Android Police), Microsoft is planning to bid and make Bing the default search engine on Firefox, following the expiration of Google’s contract with Mozilla later this year. In 2020, Mozilla extended Google’s three-year contract, worth between $400 million and $450 million USD annually (approximately $535 million to $602 million CAD) to remain the default search engine on Firefox.

However, it’s uncertain whether Microsoft’s bid would convince Mozilla to switch from Google to Bing. It is likely to be a bidding war, with the company that offers more cash winning the deal.

Microsoft has been investing heavily in Bing recently, particularly with the launch of Bing Chat, a chatbot powered by a large language model (LLM). With Bing Chat, Microsoft wants to convert users from Google to Bing. The company has predominantly incentivized users to switch to its Chromium-powered Edge browser for Bing Chat. Nonetheless, Microsoft plans to expand Bing Chat to other browsers soon.

Even if Microsoft manages to win the contract, there’s no guarantee that it would increase Bing’s usage. Firefox usage has been gradually decreasing in recent years, despite being a quality browser. Furthermore, users who switch to Firefox may be knowledgeable enough to adjust their default search engine.

Apple’s contract with Google on Safari is set to expire next year. The latest reports estimate that Google paid about $20 billion USD (about $27 billion CAD) to Apple to remain the default search engine on Safari. Microsoft may not be willing to outbid Google for Safari, albeit possible.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, it is clear that Google and Microsoft will battle it out in the years to come, and Mozilla and Apple will ultimately benefit from it.

Source: The Information Via: Android Police