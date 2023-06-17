Microsoft Hololens to get Windows 11

In a move to reaffirm its dedication to the platform, Microsoft has finally released a Windows 11 variant for Hololens, following its promises of renewed commitment to its augmented reality headset.

After Apple’s announcement of its own headset, the Vision Pro, Microsoft wasted no time and announced the general availability of Windows Holographic version 23H1, which is based on the increasingly popular Windows 11 operating system.

With this upgrade, Microsoft aims to improve reliability and predictability based on customer feedback, while also making it easier for companies to manage fleets of Hololens devices.

Hololens gets a major upgrade

Several months ago, complaints emerged about the Hololens, including the buggy and underperforming operating system, as well as the design and ergonomics of the headset itself. While a new device is not yet available, the upgrade to Windows 11 provides some reassurance of Microsoft’s commitment to AR.

The primary target audience for Hololens is businesses, so the upgrades primarily cater to enterprise customers. These upgrades include improvements to app updating and device resetting.

Additionally, Microsoft Edge WebView2 control is now available in public preview format, allowing businesses to embed web technologies such as HTML and CSS into their native apps.

The company has also introduced a feature that automatically deletes inactive user accounts to help companies manage the 64-user limit more efficiently. This measure improves the sign-in process, privacy, and security by reducing the retention of unused data.

Lola Bryan, a Microsoft employee and the author of the announcement, stated, “With this new upgrade, we reinforce our commitment to the platform by upgrading to Windows 11. This investment has allowed us to optimize our engineering infrastructure and increase engineering velocity.”

Upgrading to 23H1 can be done through Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Admins can also manage fleets using Windows Update for Business (WUfB) and MDM policy. It is important to note that devices must be running at least 21H1 to receive the upgrade. Bryan emphasized that the upgrade is not mandatory, and admins have the option to disable it until they are ready to adopt the Windows 11-powered OS.