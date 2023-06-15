Microsoft Abandons Windows 11 Chat Integration in Favor of Free Teams

In a recent blog post, Microsoft announced that it will be removing the built-in Teams client, known as ‘Chat’, from Windows 11. Instead, they will be releasing a standalone app called ‘Microsoft Teams – Free’ that will be available for both Windows 11 and Windows 10.

The default configuration in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481 will include Teams – Free pinned to the taskbar, but users will have the option to unpin it if they choose to do so. This change comes after the initial release of Windows 11, which heavily promoted the integration of Chat as a means for users to connect with friends and family. However, this integration was limited to consumer use, rendering it useless for the majority of users who rely on Teams for business purposes. Additionally, users who used the work version of Teams could end up with two separate versions of Teams on their Windows 11 PCs – one for work and one for personal use.

Surprisingly, Chat has not been abandoned by Microsoft. Over the past couple of years, they have continued to update and enhance Chat, introducing features such as improved video calling capabilities, Discord-like communities, and an AI-powered art generator.

The decision to remove Chat from Windows 11 comes after reports that Microsoft would no longer bundle Teams with Office, following a complaint from competitor Slack and the need to comply with EU regulations. While the exact reason for this change is unclear, it is possible that Microsoft is taking preemptive measures to reduce integration with Windows in order to avoid regulatory scrutiny. Another possibility is that the usage of Chat was not significant enough for Microsoft to continue investing in the integration, as many users, including myself, disabled Chat upon first booting up Windows 11 and never gave it a second thought.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge