” Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron Show No Restraint”

Fast X is coming soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating the beginning of the end of Dom and his family’s over a decade-long journey. The Fast and Furious franchise has always given its fans characters to root for, mind-blowing events, and bigger and better stunts, and this upcoming feature is set to double down on everything and more.





The marketing for the film has ramped up, with legacy trailers, teases of action-packed sequences, and somber moments, all crafted to keep fans glued to their seats. Now, one of the moments fans have long awaited for will finally happen in Fast X. Letty and Cipher will finally face off. While the trailers only teased it, the official Twitter handle of the movie released a new video that sees both of them going toe-to-toe.

In the brief clip, Letty and Cipher go at it, brutally pulling no punches as we see final clips and behind-the-scenes footage side by side. Both Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron are apt at stunts, and it showcases brilliantly on screen as they fight mercilessly. Rodriguez previously told Vanity Fair that the sequence was filmed without a director, which makes this sequence all the more impressive. She revealed:

“Can I just tell you — no pun intended, but Charlize is a monster. We shot our [‘Fast X’] fight sequence with no director. Bro, like, hands down, drop mic, we nailed it. We were there, we don’t need [a director], let’s do this. We kept that train running until Louie came in and took over. And [Charlize] is a consummate professional, sharp elbows, her work ethic is beyond.”



The Entire Fast Family is Back for the Final Ride

This time around, Dom has an enemy unlike any he’s seen before. Dante’s roots go all the way back to Fast Five, and he’s out to hurt Dom by going after his family. The feature brought back most characters from the franchise to back Dom in the face of an enemy who has studied his every move. Given that this is just the beginning of the end, it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the final chapter.

Fast X will bring back Vin Diesel alongside Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood. Also returning are Helen Mirren, Theron, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita. The upcoming feature will introduce Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Richtson as Aimes, and Jason Momoa as big bad Dante.

