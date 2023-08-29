Michael Fassbender Is David Fincher’s Deadly Assassin

The Big Picture David Fincher’s long-awaited passion project, The Killer, is finally coming to Netflix after 16 years in the making, much to the relief of fans.

Starring Michael Fassbender as an assassin facing off against both his enemies and himself, the film promises a mix of high-octane action and psychological exploration.

The Killer boasts an impressive cast, including Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Charles Parnell, and will have a limited theatrical release before landing on Netflix in November 2023.





David Fincher and Michael Fassbender fans can finally take a deep sigh of relief. The Killer trailer is here and nothing is going to stop it from arriving at Netflix. After having been in the works for 16 years, Fincher’s blood, sweat, and tears behind what can only be described as a passion project are finally seeing the light of day. While we may never be getting another season of Mindhunter, the psychological thriller will be sure to satiate those audiences waiting for more twists and turns from the creative mind of Fincher.

Taking a page from Alexis Nolent’s French-language graphic novel of the same name, The Killer stars Fassbender as an assassin with the world against him. As he travels around the globe on a mission to wipe out his latest target, not only are his enemies chasing him down, but the hitman is also dealing with his biggest adversary – himself. In typical Fincher fashion, the film promises to mix high-octane moments of action with mind-bending deep dives into the human psyche.

Along with Fassbender, the film will also feature performances from a killer cast including Tilda Swinton (Three Thousand Years of Longing), Arliss Howard (The Time Traveler’s Wife), Sophie Charlotte (Dark Days), and Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick). A man who loves a good collaborative effort, Fincher enlisted the help of Andrew Kevin Walker to pen the title’s screenplay. The pair previously worked on fan-favorite projects including Seven and Fight Club. Bringing yet another pal onboard, cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt joins the fun having previously worked with the iconic filmmaker on Mindhunter as well as Fincher’s last dabble in feature-length filmmaking, 2020’s Mank.





When Can I See The Killer?

Celebrating its arrival at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, The Killer will receive a limited theatrical release on October 27, 2023. While it would be a treat to catch it on the big screen, if you’re not close to one of the cities lucky enough to be screening the title, fear not as the film will land on Netflix on November 10, 2023. The feature will be the latest team-up between the director and streamer as, along with Mindhunter, he also served as an executive producer on House of Cards and Love, Death and Robots.

Watch Fassbender’s psyche begin to crack under the pressure as he goes on a globetrotting killing spree in the trailer for The Killer below. Stay tuned for more information about the film’s limited theatrical release.