Michael Cera Shares His Experience Recording the “Very Funny” Anime Adaptation

Michael Cera shares his experience recording Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Anime, discusses the film’s devoted fanbase, and gives a glimpse of what viewers can expect.

Netflix has managed to captivate fans of Bryan Lee O’Malley and artist BenDavid Grabinski’s Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, as well as Edgar Wright’s 2010 big-screen adaptation starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The streaming platform announced the arrival of Scott Pilgrim Anime, bringing back the original cast to lend their voices to this animated version. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cera discussed the experience of working on a different iteration of the beloved cult classic film. “It’s amazing that we have the opportunity to create more of it. I’ve never been part of a project where we could make a new version with the same people. It’s quite surreal. It’s a unique experience! It’s heartening to see that people still care enough to bring it up, watch it, and enjoy it. That feels like a tremendous success,” Cera shared.









When it comes to what viewers can expect, Cera highlights the humor and provides a fascinating hint about the music. “I think it’s going to be incredibly funny. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed recording it and hearing what others have done. There are a few songs… I can’t quite anticipate what’s in store, but I know it’ll be really hilarious,” he added. In addition to Cera and Winstead reprising their roles as Scott Pilgrim and Ramona, the project includes an impressive ensemble cast featuring Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong. Let’s take a look back at the cast announcement teaser from March:

O’Malley and Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers, and showrunners, with Wright as an executive producer. Science SARU, with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora, will handle animation. The list of executive producers includes Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michael Bacall, Nira Park, and Eunyoung Choi. The production studio is UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

