May’s PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup unveiled by Sony

Humanity and Pursuit Force for Extra and Premium members

Sony has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to the Playstation Plus Extra & Premium tier catalogs. It’s, uh, some games. If you’re a member of one of the higher tiers, you’ll get access to the Dishonored games and the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy. Beyond that, there’s also more farming than you can shake a stick at. All of these will hit Tuesday, May 16.

Just to be clear, these are for the Extra and Premium tiers, which are higher levels than the basic level. Games under the extra column are available for anyone in the Extra and Premium tier to download and play. Premium also gets the classics, and normally they’d also get some PS3 games available for cloud streaming, but not this month, apparently.

There’s a decent selection this month, spanning from indie to AAA. The most exciting thing for me would be Pursuit Force, which was released on PSP in 2005. For a long time, it was a favorite of mine on the handheld. It’s like a game that is just comprised of what would be a set piece moment in a higher-budget title. It’s all high-speed chases, where you’ll sometimes jump to other cars to take out the occupants. Otherwise, you just shoot them until they explode, which is pretty rad too.

Still, the Playstation Classics line-up is still lacking pretty noticeably. The Syphon Filter series definitely has some value, but this is the fifth one on the service, and they’re starting to run out. Maybe then they’ll give us Twisted Metal, at the very least.

May PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium Game Catalog lineup

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

(PS5) Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Conan Exiles (PS4)

(PS4) Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)

(PS4) Dishonored 2 (PS4)

(PS4) HUMANITY (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) The Evil Within 2 (PS4)

(PS4) Rain World (PS4)

(PS4) Lake (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)

(PS4) Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4)

(PS4) Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

(PS4) Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)

(PS4) Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4)

(PS4) Soundfall (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4)

(PS4) Thymesia (PS5)

(PS5) Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4)

May PlayStation Plus Premium Classics

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Pursuit Force (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4)