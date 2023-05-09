May 2023’s Project Mugetsu Codes

Want all the new Project Mugetsu codes? The anime combat game has taken Roblox by storm as of late, meaning you’re likely on the hunt for active PM codes that will give you the edge against your opponents in the heat of battle. The codes in our list down below serve up a nice variety of wonderful gifts, ranging from mastery and gold boosts to free spins and rerolls. It’s important to redeem them as soon as they drop, as they won’t remain active forever.

Creating a fresh character in the free PC game can be tough, and having to fight Hollow to level up can be a grindy process, so getting a bunch of gifts as you begin your journey will make the Bleach-inspired Roblox anime brawler a much more enjoyable experience. If you’re a fan of blocky creative endeavours, check out the best Roblox games in 2023 and our list of Roblox promo codes for free clothes. Below you’ll find all the latest PM codes to help you out with the Easter update and beyond, including information on the rewards you’ll get for redeeming each one.

New Project Mugetsu codes

Here’s a list of all active Project Mugetsu codes:

OneMonthLegendaryOrb – three legendary orbs (NEW)

– three legendary orbs (NEW) OneMonthLegendarySPINS – 45 spins (NEW)

– 45 spins (NEW) OneMonthREROLLAbility – ability reroll (NEW)

– ability reroll (NEW) OneMonthResetRace – race reset (NEW)

– race reset (NEW) FINALLY100KLIKES – one legendary orb, 45k gold, 50 spins, double boosts

– one legendary orb, 45k gold, 50 spins, double boosts 28MVISITS – reroll ability

– reroll ability UPDATESOON – reroll ability

– reroll ability 95KLIKES – ability reroll

– ability reroll 90KLIKES – ability reroll

– ability reroll 85KLIKES – 65 spins

– 65 spins 160KFAVORITES – 15k gold

– 15k gold EIDMUBARAK – one-hour mastery boost, gold boost, EXP boost, legendary orb, 35 spins, and 10k gold

– one-hour mastery boost, gold boost, EXP boost, legendary orb, 35 spins, and 10k gold SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL – reroll

– reroll 80KLIKES – ability reroll

– ability reroll THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS – reroll

– reroll 70KLIKES – 85 spins

– 85 spins HERESTHESPINS – 85 spins

– 85 spins FIRSTWEEKISOVER – 60-minute mastery boost

– 60-minute mastery boost SORRY4DASHUTDOWN – reroll

– reroll EASTERUPDATE – race reset

– race reset 60KLIKES – 50 spins

– 50 spins HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE – reroll

– reroll HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR – reroll

– reroll HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE – reroll

– reroll HERESABILITYREROLLTWO – reroll

– reroll HERESABILITYREROLLONE – reroll

– reroll SOULSOCIETYISBACK – reroll

– reroll SORRYFORPINGS – 75 spins

– 75 spins EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2 – gold boost and a 30-minute mastery boost

– gold boost and a 30-minute mastery boost 10MVISITS – 50 spins

– 50 spins 50KLIKES – spins and gold

– spins and gold 40KLIKES – spins and ability reroll

– spins and ability reroll 35KLIKES – 50 spins

– 50 spins 20KLIKES – shikai reset

– shikai reset 15KLIKES – 30-minute mastery boost

– 30-minute mastery boost 10KLIKES – 30-minute mastery boost

– 30-minute mastery boost 100KMEMBERS – resurrection reset

– resurrection reset ABILITYROLLONE – reroll

– reroll ABILITYREROLLTWO – reroll

– reroll ABILITYREROLLTHREE – reroll

– reroll ABILITYREROLLFOUR – reroll

– reroll EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN – 30 spins, 30-minute mastery boost, and an XP boost

– 30 spins, 30-minute mastery boost, and an XP boost EXPLOITFIXES XP – 30-minute mastery boost and 15 spins

– 30-minute mastery boost and 15 spins RESETRACE – race reset

– race reset SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – 30 spins, 30-minute mastery boost, and an XP boost

– 30 spins, 30-minute mastery boost, and an XP boost RELEASE – 15 spins

With the game blowing up in popularity, PM codes are coming in thick and fast, but you can be sure that we’ll keep you updated on the latest in our list above. Given the release pattern to date, we have a hunch that another active code could drop once the game hits 105k likes, then likely another at 110k, which – at this rate – shouldn’t take too long at all.

As sad as it is to say, the reality of Project Mugetsu codes is that they all must expire one day. Luckily for you, we’ll be sure to add any inactive PM codes to a separate list down below to let you know which ones are duds. We’re just nice like that.

Expired codes:

All of the current Project Mugetsu codes are still active, but remember to redeem them before that changes!

How do I redeem Project Mugetsu codes?

If you’re wondering how to enter the active PM codes so you can claim your free gifts, there are currently two methods of





Reference