May 2023’s Project Mugetsu Codes

May 9, 2023: We added four new Project Mugetsu codes to our list and checked to see if any have expired.
Want all the new Project Mugetsu codes? The anime combat game has taken Roblox by storm as of late, meaning you’re likely on the hunt for active PM codes that will give you the edge against your opponents in the heat of battle. The codes in our list down below serve up a nice variety of wonderful gifts, ranging from mastery and gold boosts to free spins and rerolls. It’s important to redeem them as soon as they drop, as they won’t remain active forever.
Creating a fresh character in the free PC game can be tough, and having to fight Hollow to level up can be a grindy process, so getting a bunch of gifts as you begin your journey will make the Bleach-inspired Roblox anime brawler a much more enjoyable experience. If you’re a fan of blocky creative endeavours, check out the best Roblox games in 2023 and our list of Roblox promo codes for free clothes. Below you’ll find all the latest PM codes to help you out with the Easter update and beyond, including information on the rewards you’ll get for redeeming each one.
New Project Mugetsu codes
Here’s a list of all active Project Mugetsu codes:
- OneMonthLegendaryOrb – three legendary orbs (NEW)
- OneMonthLegendarySPINS – 45 spins (NEW)
- OneMonthREROLLAbility – ability reroll (NEW)
- OneMonthResetRace – race reset (NEW)
- FINALLY100KLIKES – one legendary orb, 45k gold, 50 spins, double boosts
- 28MVISITS – reroll ability
- UPDATESOON – reroll ability
- 95KLIKES – ability reroll
- 90KLIKES – ability reroll
- 85KLIKES – 65 spins
- 160KFAVORITES – 15k gold
- EIDMUBARAK – one-hour mastery boost, gold boost, EXP boost, legendary orb, 35 spins, and 10k gold
- SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL – reroll
- 80KLIKES – ability reroll
- THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS – reroll
- 70KLIKES – 85 spins
- HERESTHESPINS – 85 spins
- FIRSTWEEKISOVER – 60-minute mastery boost
- SORRY4DASHUTDOWN – reroll
- EASTERUPDATE – race reset
- 60KLIKES – 50 spins
- HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE – reroll
- HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR – reroll
- HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE – reroll
- HERESABILITYREROLLTWO – reroll
- HERESABILITYREROLLONE – reroll
- SOULSOCIETYISBACK – reroll
- SORRYFORPINGS – 75 spins
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2 – gold boost and a 30-minute mastery boost
- 10MVISITS – 50 spins
- 50KLIKES – spins and gold
- 40KLIKES – spins and ability reroll
- 35KLIKES – 50 spins
- 20KLIKES – shikai reset
- 15KLIKES – 30-minute mastery boost
- 10KLIKES – 30-minute mastery boost
- 100KMEMBERS – resurrection reset
- ABILITYROLLONE – reroll
- ABILITYREROLLTWO – reroll
- ABILITYREROLLTHREE – reroll
- ABILITYREROLLFOUR – reroll
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN – 30 spins, 30-minute mastery boost, and an XP boost
- EXPLOITFIXES XP – 30-minute mastery boost and 15 spins
- RESETRACE – race reset
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – 30 spins, 30-minute mastery boost, and an XP boost
- RELEASE – 15 spins
With the game blowing up in popularity, PM codes are coming in thick and fast, but you can be sure that we’ll keep you updated on the latest in our list above. Given the release pattern to date, we have a hunch that another active code could drop once the game hits 105k likes, then likely another at 110k, which – at this rate – shouldn’t take too long at all.
As sad as it is to say, the reality of Project Mugetsu codes is that they all must expire one day. Luckily for you, we’ll be sure to add any inactive PM codes to a separate list down below to let you know which ones are duds. We’re just nice like that.
Expired codes:
All of the current Project Mugetsu codes are still active, but remember to redeem them before that changes!
How do I redeem Project Mugetsu codes?
If you’re wondering how to enter the active PM codes so you can claim your free gifts, there are currently two methods of
