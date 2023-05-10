May 2023 Pokémon GO Tapu Fini Raid Hour Commences Tonight

Tonight is Tapu Fini Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, and this Alolan Island Guardian will be available to encounter in its Shiny form.

Tapu Fini has entered Tier Five raids once again. This Alolan Water/Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon will stay in Pokémon GO from today until May 24th, which means that it will star in two Raid Hours, including tonight’s hour-long event. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, May 10th, Lugia will appear in Tier Five Raids that will pop over most Gyms in the game. This is going to be Tapu Fini’s Shiny release, which completes the Shiny release cycle of the Alolan Legendary Island Guardians in Pokémon GO. Let’s get into it.









Here are some tips for tonight’s Tapu Fini Raid Hour in Pokémon GO:

Bring in one of the following Megas for optimal damage: Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed & Frenzy Plant Mega Gengar with Lick & Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab & Sludge Bomb Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang & Wild Charge

Utilize the following Shadow Pokémon to mash on Tapu Fini: Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock & Wild Charge Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock & Wild Charge Shadow Magnezone with Spark and, you guessed it, Wild Charge Shadow Luxray with Spark and, come on now, Wild Charge

The following Pokémon are also powerful counters: Kartana with Razor Leaf & Leaf Blade Xurkitree with Thunder Shock & Discharge Zekrom with Charge Beam & Fusion Bolt Zarude with Vine Whip & Power Whip



These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

Now – May 24th: Tapu Fini with a Shiny release

Tapu Fini with a Shiny release May 24th – June 1st: Regigigas, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of May 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, May 17th, 2023: Tapu Fini, can be Shiny

Tapu Fini, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 24th, 2023: Regigigas, can be Shiny

Regigigas, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 31st, 2023: Regigigas, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

May 11th – May 24th: Mega Pinsir, first time released

Mega Pinsir, first time released May 24th – June 1st: Mega Altaria

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023:

May 11th – May 17th, 2023: An Valorous Hero Event

An Valorous Hero Event May 13th, 2023: Elite Raids, Pokémon not yet announced

Elite Raids, Pokémon not yet announced May 21st, 2023: Community Day featuring Fennekin

Community Day featuring Fennekin May 22nd – May 28th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced event

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023:

May 16th, 2023: Bellsprout with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

Bellsprout with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny May 23rd, 2023: Skorupi with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Skorupi with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny May 30th, 2023: Houndour with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 2023 until June 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy

Parasect

Pinsir, can be Shiny

Snorlax, can be Shiny

Gible, can be Shiny

