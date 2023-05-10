May 2023: A Dazzling Display of Stars

This month’s Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes the Charizard-themed January 2022 expansion Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars in May 2023.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we’ve seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let’s see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card’s availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let’s see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in May 2023.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $154.74
- Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $77.41
- Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $33.47
- Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $25.73
- Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $21.02
- Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $19.31
- Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $17.64
- Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $15.92
- Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $15.42
- Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $13.14
- Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $12.92
- Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $12.53
- Marnie’s Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $11.72
- Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $11.49
- Charizard VSTAR 018/172: $11.27
This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:
- Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $20.51
- Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $17.21
- Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $14.04
- Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $12.31
- Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $10.11
The set’s chase card, Charizard V Alternate Art, is down $13. That’s not enough for me to call for you to pick up this card at this price, but hey — it’s better than pushing $200. Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare is up $5 and as a Charizard Secret Rare, I don’t see this one staying under $100 longterm. We have a similar fall for the Arceus V Alternate Art and, because it’s cheaper, that is significant.
In the Trainer Gallery subset, Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare has dropped $6.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessory action within 24 hours.