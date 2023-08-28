Max Trailer Previews Matthew A. Cherry Animated Series

Posted in: Max, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: hair love, matthew a cherry, max, preview, young love

With Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry’s (Hair Love) animated series debuting on September 21st, a Max trailer shared a look at Young Love.

A little more than three years after the animated series was first announced, Max included a look at Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry‘s continuation of the story first told in Sony Pictures Animation & Cherry’s Academy Award-winning short film, Hair Love. With creator Cherry co-showrunning with Carl Jones (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite), Young Love is set to hit streaming screens on September 21st, and now we have a brief but special look at the animated series to pass along (as well as some previous looks at what’s to come from over the summer).

With a voice cast that includes Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Debra Wilson & Brooke Monroe Conaway, here’s a look at the Max September 2023 trailer that was released earlier today followed by a look back at a previously-released sneak peek – with a look at the animated series (debuting on September 21st) kicking in at around the :05 mark:

“Hair Love” centers around the relationship between an African-American father, his daughter Zuri, and the most daunting task a father could ever come across – doing his daughter’s hair for the first time. The short resonated with people everywhere, especially fathers who found themselves in similar situations. The all-new animated series “Young Love” expands on the family introduced in “Hair Love.” Filled with comedy and heart, “Young Love” is an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves.

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” said Cherry when news of the animated series was first announced back in 2020. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world.” Produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation, Max’s Young Love is executive produced by Cherry, Monica Young for Blue Key Entertainment, Carl Reed & David Steward II for Lion Forge Animation, and Karen Toliver and Carl Jones.

