Marvel Legends Hawkeye with Sky-Cycle Set: A Way to Reach for the Skies

Hasbro introduces a new addition to the Avengers 60th Anniversary Marvel Legends collection with the release of the Sky-Cycle for Hawkeye
The latest release from Marvel Legends continues the Avengers 60th Anniversary with an exciting addition to the lineup. Hawkeye, the Avengers Archer, comes with his signature Sky-Cycle. Fans of the classic Marvel Comics version of Hawkeye will be thrilled to see an updated Retro release featuring his bold-colored costume, bow and arrow, and Sky-Cycle. The Marvel Legends Series Hawkeye Set, priced at $49.99, is a welcome addition to the 60th Anniversary program and is set to release in August 2023. Pre-orders are available here. Also, don’t forget to check out other Avengers 60th Anniversary figures like Hulk, Iron Man Mark I, Secret Invasion 2-Pack, Secret Wars 2-Pack, and more coming soon. Assemble!
Hawkeye with Sky-Cycle Avengers 60th Anniversary Set
This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends Avengers 60th Anniversary action figure features Hawkeye’s signature archery skills and comes with the Sky-Cycle vehicle, inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel Comics. The highly detailed and articulated action figure also comes with six additional accessories and a vehicle stand, making it a great addition to any Marvel Legends collection.
- HAWKEYE: Ex-circus performer Clint Barton renounced a life of crime to join the Avengers as Hawkeye. Using his archery skills atop his Sky-Cycle he leads the fight against the foes no single hero could withstand
- AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY: This Hawkeye action figure is inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel comics and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures
- SKY-CYCLE VEHICLE: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 6-inch scale Sky-Cycle vehicle and 6 accessories, including vehicle stand, bow and arrow
- PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection
- BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)
