Marvel Cinematic Universe at SDCC 2022 live blog: Follow the mega panel

Refresh

Hello there! Welcome to TechRadar’s Marvel live blog where we’ll be following along with Marvel President Kevin Feige as he unveils what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe live from Hall H at 2022’s San Diego Comic Con.

The whole thing starts at 1 AM UK time, or 5 PM in sunny Los Angeles, but excitement is already building…

We can definitely expect some announcements from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, star Chris Pratt is on his way, so expect something, hopefully a first trailer…