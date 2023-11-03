Home Entertainment Martin Scorsese Has Defended Brendan Fraser’s Killers Of The Flower Moon Performance, And I Hope This Puts An End To The Debate

After Brendan Fraser joined the list of 2023 Oscar winners for his acclaimed performance in The Whale, he continued The Brenaissance by appearing in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon as the lawyer of Robert De Niro’s character. However, despite the historical drama’s incredible reviews, some are criticizing The Mummy star’s performance in the film. Now, the director has defended the actor while speaking about their movie, and I really hope his kind words put an end to this debate. 

Criticism surrounding Fraser’s performance as lawyer W.S. Hamilton stems from people calling it “baffling,” and claiming that it feels “cartoonish,” per Lad Bible. While some found his role in the movie over the top, many came to the actor’s defense, including Scorsese, who said:

We had a really good time working together, particularly with Leo. Particularly in the scene where he says, ‘They’re putting a noose around your neck, he’s saving you dumb boy.’ Really for us, when we heard that [line]…he brought the whole scene down on Leo.

