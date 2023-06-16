Mark Hamill Voices What Everyone is Truly Thinking About Harrison Ford’s Comeback as Indiana Jones

Photo via Lucasfilm

Get ready for the highly anticipated return of Indy to the big screen with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This upcoming adventure will mark Harrison Ford’s final journey as the iconic hero. The film cleverly tells its story by alternating between a digitally de-aged version of Indy during World War II and an older Indy caught up in the 1960s space race.

While having an octogenarian as the lead in an action movie may raise some eyebrows, all released footage assures us that Harrison Ford can still deliver a thrilling performance. In fact, one person who knows Ford very well, Mark Hamill, has expressed his positive views on Dial of Destiny:

And Mark Hamill isn’t the only one who believes in Ford’s ability to captivate audiences. Marvel Studios has chosen Ford to replace the late William Hurt as General “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts. In this new chapter, Ross has become the President of the United States, giving him even more power and influence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Ross has previously been more of a behind-the-scenes figure, comic book readers know that he eventually transforms into the rampaging Red Hulk. Ford has remained tight-lipped about whether Ross will experience this transformation in future movies, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed official images from the Brave New World set that seem to hint at his Hulk-like appearance.

Regardless, we eagerly await Ford’s continued contributions to blockbuster sagas, whether it’s in the world of Indiana Jones, Star Wars, or Marvel. Even as he ages, Ford proves time and time again that he still has the talent to captivate audiences.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30th.

