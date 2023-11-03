Marilyn Monroe Inspired David Lynch’s ‘Twin Peaks’ & ‘Mulholland Drive’

The Big Picture David Lynch’s interest in Marilyn Monroe goes beyond her appearance, with him originally planning to make a movie about her life and incorporating her into Twin Peaks.

The surrealist and highly original filmmaker David Lynch has been popular with loyal fans for decades, not the least for his genre-disrupting and mind-bending works like the early ’90s TV show Twin Peaks (which was then revived in 2017), and the 2001 movie Mulholland Drive starring Naomi Watts. Therefore, the fact that the iconic movie star Marilyn Monroe who starred in largely conventional film roles during the golden age of Hollywood was a key inspiration for these works could understandably come as a surprise to many. A deeper look into the meaning behind Lynch’s films, however, reveals the extent of Monroe’s highly influential legacy — and her poignant relevance to his themes.

From a movie that was never to see the light of day, to blonde protagonists who mirror Marilyn Monroe in more significant ways than just by their appearance, David Lynch has a surprisingly long history of using the legendary movie star as his muse.

Twin Peaks An idiosyncratic FBI agent investigates the murder of a young woman in the even more idiosyncratic town of Twin Peaks. Release Date April 8, 1990 Cast Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee, Mädchen Amick, Kimmy Robertson, Dana Ashbrook Genres Crime, Drama, Fantasy, Horror Seasons 3

David Lynch Wanted To Make a Movie About Marilyn Monroe

Lynch’s interest in Monroe’s life has unexpected longevity and depth, which was most overtly demonstrated when he devised an entire movie dedicated to the late actor. Alongside Mark Frost, who was to become the co-creator of Twin Peaks, Lynch developed an adaptation of the biography Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe, which details the highs, lows, secrets, and conspiracies behind Monroe’s life. Journalist Anthony Summers wrote the biography, later going on to supply the tapes that were the basis for the Netflix documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, which underlined his long-standing expertise on Monroe’s experiences. Considering Summers’ understanding of Monroe’s life, it could be considered a greatly missed opportunity that Lynch and Frost’s version did not come to light, a project that could have been more accurate and therefore far more respectful than the controversy that was Blonde.

Despite the combined efforts and great source material, the Goddess adaptation wasn’t to be. According to Far Out Magazine, the project was scrapped due to producers’ doubts regarding the script. However, Lynch’s initial loss would turn out to be his eventual gain, and that of the TV landscape, as Monroe would come to heavily influence a key character in Twin Peaks.

Who Did Marilyn Monroe Inspire in ‘Twin Peaks’?

Twin Peaks focuses on the mystery behind the death of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), as investigated by FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) in the quaint town of Twin Peaks in Washington. Bizarre and surreal events that are typical to Lynch’s style then follow in this series that redefined how a TV show could operate, sparking imagination everywhere. However, particularly significant was how Lynch channeled his Marilyn Monroe inspiration. According to E! News, in his memoir, Lynch confirmed that Monroe was the basis for the character of Laura Palmer: “You could say that Laura Palmer is Marilyn Monroe.” On reflection, this makes perfect sense; both are young blonde women who acted as aspirational figures during their lives, but more than this, both are as enigmatic as their tragic deaths. They allure and confound everyone around them, projecting a fresh-faced beauty that only partially masks the secrets that swirl underneath, thus exposing the falsity of the American Dream.

How Is ‘Mulholland Drive’ Connected to ‘Twin Peaks’? (And Marilyn Monroe?)

Twin Peaks wasn’t the only example of David Lynch’s Monroe portrayal — but how she fits into Mulholland Drive really begins with how his former TV show sparked the latter movie’s conception. Apparently, Mulholland Drive was originally intended to be a Twin Peaks spinoff, initially aiming to answer questions about Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) whilst placing her in a Hollywood setting. Eventually, however, a new character played by Naomi Watts replaced Audrey in a self-contained film completely separate from the TV show. Despite these key changes, the legacy of Twin Peaks became apparent via Monroe’s second Lynchian reimagining.

Watts’ character Diane Selwyn is a blonde aspiring Hollywood actor, propelled forward by ambition, and severely affected by exploitative affairs, being undervalued as an artist, and by her own unattainable goals, which could be interpreted as a simplistic reading of Monroe’s life as she battled restrictive contracts and typecast acting parts during her Hollywood career. Of course, these comparisons largely focus on Monroe’s struggles and disappointments, when in reality, she was successful in founding her own production company, among other significant achievements. In this way, it may be more helpful to interpret that Mulholland Drive primarily used her iconic image to hone in on one especially dark aspect of the movie industry, as opposed to making any strong statement about her artistic life.

‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Mulholland Drive’ Show Marilyn Monroe’s Legacy

David Lynch’s films and TV shows are known for being highly strange, and often difficult to decipher. The themes and meanings are woven into these uniquely edited masterpieces as code that must be interpreted by the individual watching them. From Agent Cooper’s strange dreams that take place in multiple red locations in Twin Peaks, featuring characters with garbled-sounding dialogue that still oddly makes sense, to the surreal “Club Silencio” in Mulholland Drive, in which seemingly unfathomable performances take place, there is a wealth of eerie material emanating from Lynch’s boundless imagination.

Significantly, this strange quality also reinforces the themes that surround the Monroe-inspired characters. This odd, dreamlike, and even nightmarish quality that characterizes David Lynch’s works highlights the ambiguity of these female leads, their motives and their experiences, which simultaneously mirrors the mysteries of the life of Marilyn Monroe. The viewer’s puzzling out of the case of Laura Palmer’s death, or attempt to unravel the overlapping identities of the characters in Mulholland Drive, is echoed by our endless fascination with the immortal image of Marilyn herself, who became more myth than a real human being in our memories. This, in turn, reinforces Lynch’s dismantling of the American Dream, and critiques unsavory elements of Hollywood — these harmful parts of the culture that are hiding behind smokescreens, and are masked underneath our own projected idealistic fantasies.

Overall, the characters of Laura Palmer and Diane Selwyn that act as thinly veiled homages ultimately highlight how culturally relevant Marilyn Monroe still remains in modern times, with the versatility of her image and the universality of her experience lending themselves to David Lynch’s famously weird works that shatter the American Dream.