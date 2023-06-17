Mapping the Milky Way’s central black hole using pulsars

These annotated images, obtained with the GRAVITY instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) between March and July 2021, show stars orbiting very close to Sgr A*. Credit: ESO



The theory of general relativity (GR), proposed by Albert Einstein over a century ago, remains one of the most renowned scientific postulates to date. GR explains how the curvature of spacetime is altered in the presence of massive objects and serves as the foundation for our current cosmological models. It has been extensively validated and tested under extreme conditions. Notably, scientists have conducted several observation campaigns involving Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, to test GR.





Last year, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) succeeded in capturing the first images of Sag A*, just two years after the groundbreaking release of the first-ever images of a supermassive black hole. In 2014, the European members of the EHT initiated the BlackHoleCam project. This project aimed to enhance our understanding of supermassive black holes by utilizing radio imaging, pulsar observations, astrometry, and GR. In a recent study available on the arXiv pre-print server, the BlackHoleCam initiative described how they tested GR by observing pulsars in orbit around Sgr A*.

The BlackHoleCam consortium comprises researchers from prominent institutes such as the Max Planck Institute of Radio Astronomy (MPIFR), the Institute for Millimeter Radio Astronomy (IRAM), the Kavli Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics (KIAA), the University of Manchester’s Jodrell Bank Center for Astrophysics (JBCA), Radboud University’s Institute for Mathematics, Astrophysics and Particle Physics (IMAPP), and Goethe University’s Institute for Theoretical Physics. The study, led by postdoctoral researcher Ralph P. Eatough of the MPIFR, aims to shed light on fundamental aspects of GR and properties of black holes that are otherwise hard to measure, including the no-hair theorem and the cosmic censorship conjecture (CCC).

In the past four decades, astronomers have observed binary neutron star systems containing active radio pulsars, enabling precise tests of gravitation. Similarly, a pulsar in close proximity to Sgr A* would serve as an ideal laboratory for evaluating predictions of GR. Previous searches have been conducted for pulsars within about 240 light-years of the galactic center, and recent advancements in radio telescopes and data analysis techniques have opened up new opportunities for conducting pulsar searches in the vicinity of the galactic center.













Searching for pulsars at frequencies higher than normal, specifically above ten gigahertz (GHz), and increasing the integration lengths can mitigate the effects of interstellar dispersion and scattering, which are more pronounced in the galactic center. However, this approach presents challenges due to the steep emission spectrum of pulsars, leading to a higher signal-to-noise ratio. Therefore, surveys for binary pulsars near the galactic center often focus on isolated pulsars with flatter spectra.

The BlackHoleCam team, in collaboration with the EHT Consortium, aims to overcome these challenges by utilizing the world’s largest and most sensitive telescopes operating at millimeter wavelengths. This includes instruments such as the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory (CSO), the Kitt Peak National Observatory (KPNO), the Gran Telescopio Milimétrico Alfonso Serrano (GTM), and the Institut de Radioastronomie Millimétrique 30-m radio telescope (IRAM) that form the backbone of the EHT.

Just as the EHT captured the first image of Sgr A*, the same technology and methodology, known as very long baseline interferometry (VLBI), will be employed to detect binary pulsars orbiting the black hole. VLBI involves multiple radio telescopes working together to combine data and produce high-resolution images. Previous pulsar searches have primarily relied on the “fully phased” ALMA, which is the most sensitive element of the EHT.

In the future, the BlackHoleCam team envisions utilizing a phased array of the EHT’s largest components to further enhance sensitivity and mitigate interference contamination at specific sites. These advancements in astronomy not only open new avenues for studying black holes but also offer unique opportunities to test the laws of physics under extreme conditions, providing valuable insights into the fundamental principles governing our universe.