Mads Mikkelsen’s Hint at a Potential ‘Hannibal’ Return Creates Buzz as a Refreshing Horror Comedy Gains Recognition on Rotten Tomatoes

Welcome, wonderful ghouls, goblins, ghosts, and monsters! We are delighted to bring you another exciting weekly horror roundup at We Got This Covered. While this week’s main topic in the film world is DC’s The Flash, the genre still has so much to offer. It has been a week filled with thrilling news, from a hilarious new horror comedy earning rave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes to the possibility of a Hannibal comeback with Mads Mikkelsen’s hopeful comments. So, before we dive into the Hannibal rumors, let’s explore the latest updates in the spooky realm.

Hannibal season 4 could be a thing, but only if it finds a home

It’s always a treat when an A-List celebrity sheds light on the possible revival of a beloved canceled show. In an interview with Deadline, Mads Mikkelsen, the star of Hannibal, expressed the show’s potential return if it finds a new home. Mikkelsen revealed that the cast and crew are eager to continue the story in a fourth season if a network or streaming service takes on the series. We eagerly await any takers!

Two Cinderella slashers feels like horror overkill at this point

Just when we thought one Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey slasher film was enough, it turns out we’re in for a double dose of Cinderella slashers. While Cinderella’s Curse has already been confirmed, Cinderella’s Revenge is now joining the competition. It seems Cinderella has a score to settle, and she’s taking a blood-soaked approach to it. That’s just the horror genre for you!

A gut-busting horror comedy is enjoying a successful RT debut

The horror genre has consistently delivered fantastic content over the past few years, and 2022 and 2023 have been no exception. Among the best offerings is the uproarious horror comedy, The Blackening, which made its debut with a fantastic 81 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. This level of acclaim is not uncommon in the genre recently, but it’s always reassuring to see horror thriving.

Stay tuned for more thrilling horror updates next Friday!

