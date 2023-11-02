‘Love Island Games’ Season 1 Review

The Big Picture Love Island Games brings former contestants back, creating drama as past relationships are reignited and new connections are formed.

The competition is fierce, with challenges determining immunity and the power to eliminate competitors, making strategy crucial for success.

The focus on money rather than love adds an interesting twist, as islanders prioritize finding a partner who can help them win, rather than focusing solely on attraction and compatibility.





The Love Island Games have finally begun, and this new formula is coming in for the kill. The new spinoff from the Love Island franchise brings former competitors from all over the world together to fight for love and more importantly, money. The competition setup is reminiscent of the setup in RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars: winning challenges give competitors immunity and keep them safe. Winning challenges also means having the power to eliminate competitors, which immediately heightens the drama factor for the contestants and viewers alike.

The competition has also provided the opportunity for fans to see their favorite Islanders from across the world, while meeting others they may not have been aware of. Representing the United States (so far) are Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Imani Wheeler, and Ray Gantt. The UK is represented by Jack Fowler, Toby Aromolaran, Curtis Pritchard, and Liberty Poole. Australia’s franchise competitor is technically from the UK, but we’re counting Callum Hole as an Austrailian Islander alongside Jessica Losurdo. And lastly, there is Steph Blackos representing France, and Lisa Celander from Sweden. These first 10 Islanders arrived, and the competition immediately began with an obstacle course inspired by James Bond. The winning ladies had their pick of the men first, and overall, everyone seemed to be happy with the results. However, this is Love Island, and naturally a twist came immediately.





In ‘Love Island Games’ Competition Comes First

Love May Not Triumph Over the ‘Love Island Games’ Drama

Images via Peacock

The most interesting aspect of Love Island Games is that it brings former contestants back to the villa. Former contestants that could have potentially dated in their prior season. Thanks to this aspect, the first bombshell contestants, Megan Barton Hanson and Johnny Middlebrooks were definitely a bombshell. Primarily Johnny, who had a relationship with Cely in their Love Island USA season. Johnny was a bit of a rolling stone in their season, having his fun in Casa Amoré and hurting Cely. Despite that, they did leave the competition as a couple, so for a minute fans were hopeful. Unfortunately for said fans, their relationship ended contentiously. As a bombshell he came in and kissed Cely first, proving that he is 100% a messy person that has no problem stirring the pot. Johnny also brings more drama as he chose to kiss Imani, who has already been building a strong bond with her chosen partner, Ray. Based on what we’ve already seen, it’s clear that Johnny is the drama thanks to his past and present choices.

There is also, of course, the competitive element. The best strategy for the islanders is to pair up with a person that can help them win; and based on what’s happened so far, it’s very easy to tell who is more focused on the money than love. Unlike the original series, strategy is vastly more important than relationship compatibility; meaning strategic couplings are more likely to be successful than the ones chosen based on attraction. It will be interesting to see how things develop as the episodes progress. We know we’re in for more bombshell island arrivals, meaning there are more opportunities for awkward encounters. With these new factors coming into play, Love Island Games promises to be an even more exciting watch than the original series.

Love Island Games premiered on November 1st. New episodes air at 6pmPT / 9pmET, six nights a week, Sunday through Friday, only on Peacock.