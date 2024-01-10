Home Gadgets Look out, Oura — Amazfit launches its own Helio smart ring

Given the success of the Oura Ring, it’s no surprise that a number of competitors are popping up — we expect the Samsung Galaxy Ring to appear before long — but in more tangible news, Amazfit introduced its own Helio Ring. We had a chance to check it out at CES 2024; here are our early impressions.

Similar to the Oura Ring, the Helio Ring is designed as something that monitors your health in the background as you wear it throughout the day and night.


 

