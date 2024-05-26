Live Images of the Motorola Razr 50, aka Razr (2024), surface

The Razr 50 will feature a 3.6-inch Quick View OLED display with a squarish 1056 × 1066 resolution. The internal screen opens to become a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 1080 × 2640 FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. A 3950mAh battery will keep the lights on. The dual camera setup on the Razr 50 includes a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP Ultra-wide-angle-lens. The front-facing camera weighs in at 32MP and there will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Motorola RAZR 50 specs posted on TENAA
Since the Razr 50 is not the premium model, a mid-range Dimensity 7300X is rumored to be under the hood with models offered with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM. Storage options are expected to be 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
The Razr 50 Ultra will probably feature a more high-end application processor; earlier rumors suggested that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 AP will power the Razr 50 Ultra. The model will support 33W fast charging and the Ultra model is rumored to have a 4-inch Quick View external screen. Both the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra could be introduced next month. In some markets, the two models will be known as the Razr (2024) and the Razr + (2024) respectively.
