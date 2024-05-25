Little Nightmares, Gale of Windoria, Hell Raider, more

Friday is here and we have almost made it through another work week, but the deals keep coming with a new collection of discounted iOS games and apps. Best Buy has now launched its Memorial Day sale and with it we are seeing a notable deals on HomePod mini as well as HomePod 2. Those offers join some new price drops on Apple Watch Ultra 2 and all-time lows on the M4 iPad Pro as well. But for now we are talking apps and we are talking deals on titles like Little Nightmares, Gale of Windoria, Hell Raider, Pro Wrestling Manager, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: My Books Read: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Memory Trainer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Red Conquest!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RPG Alphadia Neo: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Little Nightmares: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: RPG Gale of Windoria: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wall of insanity: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Manager: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Minecraft: $2 (Reg. $7)

***Note: The Minecraft Realms auto-renewable subscription is in place here for those who opt in, but as far as we can tell this is the main game seeing a straight up price drop from the usual $7 down to $1.99.

iOS Universal: Wind Wings (Premium): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $6 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: iMPC Pro 2: $10 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Star Survivor:Premium: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Siralim Ultimate: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fury of Dracula: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Endling: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 3: $20 (Reg. $40)

Little Nightmares features:

First available on PC and consoles, the horror adventure tale Little Nightmares is available on mobile! Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out! Little Nightmares features a subtle mix of action and puzzle-platformer mechanics rooted in an eerie artistic direction and creepy sound design.

